Chuck and Priscilla Vander Linden are celebrating their 67th wedding anniversary with a family gathering on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.
You have free articles remaining.
Priscilla Lage united in marriage with Chuck Vander Linden on Jan. 24, 1953, at St. Mary’s Church in Moline. Their children are Chuck & Barb of Rock Island, David & Lori of Moline, Jon & Melissa of Moline, and Steve & Sherry of Moline. Their grandchildren are Drew Vander Linden, of Benton, Ark., Elliott Vander Linden, of Athens, Ga., Adam Vander Linden, of Moline, and Oliver Vander Linden, of Rock Island. The couple also have three great-grandchildren, Axl, Ace and Hayes.
Chuck was the owner of Home Comfort Company, and Priscilla worked at Crosstown Square, Silvis. Both have since retired.