Vander Linden Anniversary

Priscilla Lage united in marriage with Chuck Vander Linden on January 24, 1953 at St. Mary’s Church in Moline. Their children are: Chuck & Barb of Rock Island, David & Lori of Moline, Jon & Melissa of Moline, and Steve & Sherry of Moline. Their grandchildren are: Drew Vander Linden, of Benton, AR, Elliott Vander Linden, of Athens, GA, Adam Vander Linden, of Moline, IL and Oliver Vander Linden, of Rock Island, IL. The couple also have three great-grandchildren: Axl, Ace and Hayes.