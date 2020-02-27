Vance and Pat Edmondson of Coal Valley are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
Patricia Ann DeVrieze united in marriage with Vance A. Edmondson on Feb. 28, 1970, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Milan. Their children are Angie (Blake) Reed, Joe (Angie) Edmondson and Jason Edmondson. They have eight grandchildren they cherish.
Vance retired from MidAmerican Energy. Pat works at home, decorates cakes and worked as needed at the Coyne Center Grade School.
They are members of St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church in Coal Valley.