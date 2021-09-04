 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tom & Deb Gainey
0 Comments

Tom & Deb Gainey

  • 0
Gainey pic1

Tom and Deb Gainey celebrate 50 years of marriage by renewing their wedding vows. You are welcome to share in their love by attending an Open House on Sunday September 19 from 2-4PM at Mary, Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church in Orion Illinois. (1402 10th St) Tom and Deb with celebrating with their two children Michelle (Jon) Christensen and Chad (Stephanie) Gainey and their four grandchildren Thomas and Megan Christensen and Taylor and Alex Gainey. Cards can be sent to PO Box 25 Lynn Center  IL 61262.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ben and Pam Ahring
Anniversaries

Ben and Pam Ahring

The children of Ben and Pam (Dickinson) Ahring happily announce their parents' 50th wedding anniversary! Ben and Pam live in Cambridge, IL. Th…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News