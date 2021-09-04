Tom & Deb Gainey

Tom and Deb Gainey celebrate 50 years of marriage by renewing their wedding vows. You are welcome to share in their love by attending an Open House on Sunday September 19 from 2-4PM at Mary, Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church in Orion Illinois. (1402 10th St) Tom and Deb with celebrating with their two children Michelle (Jon) Christensen and Chad (Stephanie) Gainey and their four grandchildren Thomas and Megan Christensen and Taylor and Alex Gainey. Cards can be sent to PO Box 25 Lynn Center IL 61262.
