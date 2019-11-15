Tom and Patsy Bell are celebrating their 50th Anniversary with a Cake Reception on Saturday, November 30 from 1pm-4pm at Buffalo Prairie Presbyterian Church, Buffalo Prairie, IL. All relatives and friends are invited to attend. Please no gifts. Cards are welcome.
You have free articles remaining.
Patsy Moss united in marriage with Tom Bell on November 29th, 1969 in Newport News, VA. Their children are: Michael (Christina) Bell, Clinton IA and Sherry (Matt) Elam, Muscatine, IA. They have three grandchildren. Tom retired as a driver from Big River Resources on April 2019. Patsy retired from Walmart in 2013. The couple are members at Buffalo Prairie Presbyterian Church.