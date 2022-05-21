Steve & Jane Kincaid

Steve and Jane Kincaid of Cordova, IL are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary! They were married May 27, 1972 in Moline, IL. Steve and Jane are parents to Sarah (Mike) Dricken of North Liberty, IA, Lisa Kincaid of Phoenix, AZ, and Ryan (Grace) Kincaid of St. Louis, MO. They are amazing grandparents to the adorable Amelia Dricken and the notorious Joe and Nick Kincaid. Steve worked as a mechanical engineer at Erie Press Systems and Williams, White & Company. Jane was a respiratory therapist and finished her career at the Erie VA Medical Center. In retirement, Steve works on his golf game and perfecting his nap technique. Jane is a wonderful cook and crafter. They enjoy spending time with family and friends and spoiling their grandchildren.They will be celebrating with a family dinner in May. Cards may be sent to: PO Box 148, Cordova, IL 61242.