Specht Anniversary

Ken and Mary Ann Specht are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on May 21, 2020. A family celebration will be held at a later date.

Mary Ann Mckibbon, of Atkinson, IL united in marriage with Ken Specht, of Geneseo, IL on May 21st 1960 at St. Malachy's Catholic Church, Geneseo, IL. Their children are Scott (Cheryl) Specht of Port Byron and Stacey (Gordon) Wheeler of Charlotte, NC. They have 6 grandchildren: Shannon (Zach) Saltus, Jason (Shana) Specht, Wesley (Leandra) Keyes, Michelle (Garrett) Gripp, Grant Keyes and Marshall Keyes. They also have 5 great-grandchildren with one on the way

They operated a grain and livestock farm in the Geneseo area for many years, retiring in 2000.

