Russell and Joan Puckett will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with an Open House on Sunday, June 26 from 2-4 p.m. The event will be held at The Central Schoolhouse in Geneseo, IL.

Joan VanTine and Russell Puckett were married in Gladstone, IL on June 23, 1962. Joan was a grade school teacher in the districts of East Moline, Geneseo, Portland and Loraine Township. She retired from Erie School District in 2000 then continued as a substitute teacher until 2020. Russell was a truckdriver for 52 years, driving for Burlington Northern Transport and retiring from John Deere Parts Express (TLI) in 1999. He continued to drive part-time for Xylem and Venhuizen Trucking until 2020.

Their family includes a son and daughter-in-law, Todd and Silvana (Rugilo) Puckett of Long Island, New York; a daughter and son-in-law, Rhonda and Brian Ludwig of Geneseo; and two grandchildren, Lauren Ludwig of Geneseo and Leo Puckett of Long Island.

If you cannot attend the event, cards may be sent to Russell & Joan Puckett at 19516 Town Hall Road, Prophetstown, IL 61277.