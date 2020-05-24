Rusk 60th anniversary

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Janet and Jerry Rusk, Coal Valley, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on May 7. There will be a family dinner at a later date. No gifts please, cards are very much appreciated.

Janet Hull, Geneseo, and Mr. Rusk, Carbon Cliff, were married on May 7, 1960, at Concordia Lutheran Church, Geneseo.

Their children are Tony and Sherry Martinez, East Moline; Scott and Cara Rusk, Moline; David and Angela Hoepfner, East Moline; and Elizabeth Blackwood, East Moline. They are blessed with 15 grandchildren and soon to be 5 greatfivegrandchildren.

Mrs. Rusk was employed as a day manager at Whitey’s for 50 years. Mr. Rusk was employed as repairman at Case, East Moline, for 33 years. They are members of First Lutheran church, Moline.