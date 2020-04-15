Roy and Janice Morley
Roy and Janice Morley

  • Updated
Morley Anniversary Pic

Mr. and Mrs. Roy Morley will celebrate their 60th anniversary on April 16, 2020.

Janice McCorrell, Moline, and Roy Morley, Moline, were married April 16, 1960, at First Christian Church of Moline.

They are the parents of two children, Tim (Chris) Morley and Julie Holman. They have two grandsons, Michael and Dillon, and two granddaughters, Taylor and Sidney.

Roy drove for Greyhound Lines out of Chicago for 30 years, retiring in 1999, and for Trailways for seven years, retiring in 2007. Janice was a homemaker, selling Avon for 48 years and worked at Roosevelt School lunchroom for 15 years.

