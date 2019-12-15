Ronald and Marilyn Sergeant celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner at Oakwood Country Club on November 30, 2019.
You have free articles remaining.
Marilyn A. DeCoster united in marriage with Ronald Sergeant on November 28, 1959, at Sacred Heart Church, Moline. The couple have two children, David and Peter, both of Moline. They also have two grandchildren, Amber Hoyt and Ryan Sergeant, and two great-grandchildren, Lily and Sidney Hoyt.
Ronald was a marketing manager for Deere and Co., retiring in 1998. Marilyn was a secretary for the Moline Public School district, retiring in 1997. The couple are members of Christ the King Catholic Church and St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, Bonita Springs, Fla.