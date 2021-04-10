Robert & Susan (Kelley) Kennedy

It all started at United Township High School, East Moline, IL. They were seated next to each other at school assemblies...and just friends. Three years later, she was with a friend and saw him driving in his white T-bird and said, "If you see him, tell him I'm free." Three months later, they were married. Sixty years later, they continue to be an example of love and perseverance to their three children and spouses: Michael and Jeri, Tim and Trish, Julie and Tim; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. We are all so grateful to you for your love, support, prayer, and fun over these years. We love you!