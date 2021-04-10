 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Robert & Susan (Kelley) Kennedy
0 comments

Robert & Susan (Kelley) Kennedy

  • 0
Robert Kennedy

6oth ANNIVERSARY--MARCH 25,1961

ROBERT AND SUSAN (KELLEY) KENNEDY

It all started at United Township High School, East Moline, IL. They were seated next to each other at school assemblies...and just friends. Three years later, she was with a friend and saw him driving in his white T-bird and said, "If you see him, tell him I'm free." Three months later, they were married. Sixty years later, they continue to be an example of love and perseverance to their three children and spouses: Michael and Jeri, Tim and Trish, Julie and Tim; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. We are all so grateful to you for your love, support, prayer, and fun over these years. We love you!

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News