Robert & Nadine Lothridge

Robert Lothridge and Nadine (Reed) Lothridge from Coal Valley, IL will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on January 17, 2023. They were married in the Silvis Methodist Church on January 17, 1953. They have three daughters; Dena Everett, Debbie Lindley and Lisa Michalek, 6 grandchildren; Robert and Ryan Everett, Amanda Bender, Brent Lindley, Melissa Barr, Jessica Dillon, 4 great grandchildren: Dylan Everett, Chase Barr, Ava Dillon and Roland Dillon. Their greatest joy was spending time with their girls and later their grandchildren and great grandchildren - especially their fishing trips to Minnesota. Their church home is Gethsemane in Davenport, IA. Mr. Lothridge was a pattern maker and retired from the Silvis John Deere foundry in 1992. Mrs. Lothridge was the treasurer/manager of the pattern maker's credit union retiring in 2000.