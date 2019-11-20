Richard and Margaret Nilsson are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary with a family dinner. No gifts, please. Cards would be accepted.
Margaret Carlson united in marriage with Richard Nilsson on December 4, 1949 at their home in Osco, IL. Their children are: Mary Sue (James) Billings, East Moline; John (Nancy) Nilsson, Geneseo; Diana (Fred) Wallace, Geneseo; and JoAnn (Mike) Berg, Coal Valley. The couple also have twelve (12) grandchildren: Elin (Andrew) Robinson, Lone Tree, CO; Rebekah (Reza) Turkmani, Milan; Natasha Nilsson, Geneseo; Nikolaus Nilsson, Geneseo; Natalee (Michael) Fulton, Geneseo; Nevada Nilsson, Azusa, CA; Eric Wallace, Washington, DC; Andy (Erin) Wallace, Occoquan, VA; Scott (Christa) Wallace, NC; Audrey Wallace, Houston, TX; Sarah (Scott) Martin, Ankeny, IA; Christopher (Samantha) Berg, Omaha, NE; and eighteen (18) great-grandchildren.
You have free articles remaining.
Richard has farmed at their current residence his entire married life. Margaret was a registered nurse at the former Moline Public Hospital, a homemaker and farmed along-side her husband entire married life. The couple are members of the Osco Community Church.