Celebrating 70 years

Ray and Ruth Ann Newman

Ray and Ruth Ann (Humphrey) Newman of Orion will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on October 4th. They were married October 4th, 1952, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Orion.

They have been blessed with five children: David (Doris) Newman of San Antonio, Texas; Joel (Bonnie) Newman of Lynn Center; Keith (deceased); Stephen (Lisa) Newman of Orion; and Ann (Jeff) Brotherson of Burlington, Iowa. This blessing extends to a family that now includes thirteen grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

Ray and Ruth Ann farmed in the Osco area all their lives and retired to Orion in 2012.

They will celebrate this wonderful milestone with a family dinner in October. Cards and well wishes may be sent to: PO Box 303, Orion, Illinois 61273.