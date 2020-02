Ray and Billimae (Shirk) Howerton will be celebrating their 50th Anniversary on February 13th, 2020.

The couple was united in marriage on February 13th, 1970.

They have 6 children, 14 grandchildren, and 21 great grandchildren.

The couple’s children will be hosting an open house on February 8th. Family and friends are invited to come mark the special occasion with the couple.