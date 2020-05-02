Ralph and Jean Teerlinck
Ralph and Jean Teerlinck

Ralph & Jean Teerlinck 70th Anniversary

On May 6, Ralph and Jean are celebrating “virtually” their 70th Wedding Anniversary. They met after high school at the Col Ballroom in Davenport. They married on May 6, 1950, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Colona, Ill. They have been a lifelong residence of Lynn Center/Andover, Ill., as a farmer and housewife, as well as “snowbirds” in Arizona for many years.

Ralph & Jean have three children, Gary Teerlinck, Alan (Nancy) Teerlinck and Luanne (John) Hiatt, all of whom reside in the Lynn Center/Andover area, and six grandchildren. Ralph and Jean have been very active over the years, serving on the Orion School Board, as Parish Trustee, and many local groups and fundraisers. They are members of Mary, Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church in Orion. They currently reside in Andover.

With the current situation we all face, there will be no public celebration. If you would like, you can send Ralph and Jean cards (no gifts please) to their home at P.O. Box 186, Andover, Il 61233.

Specht Anniversary
Anniversaries

Specht Anniversary

  • Updated

Ken and Mary Ann Specht are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on May 21, 2020. A family celebration will be held at a later date.

Barb and Jim Miller
Anniversaries

Barb and Jim Miller

Barb and Jim Miller celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on April 17, 2020. A family anniversary celebration will be held at a later time.

