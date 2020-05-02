Ralph and Jean Teerlinck

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

On May 6, Ralph and Jean are celebrating “virtually” their 70th Wedding Anniversary. They met after high school at the Col Ballroom in Davenport. They married on May 6, 1950, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Colona, Ill. They have been a lifelong residence of Lynn Center/Andover, Ill., as a farmer and housewife, as well as “snowbirds” in Arizona for many years.

Ralph & Jean have three children, Gary Teerlinck, Alan (Nancy) Teerlinck and Luanne (John) Hiatt, all of whom reside in the Lynn Center/Andover area, and six grandchildren. Ralph and Jean have been very active over the years, serving on the Orion School Board, as Parish Trustee, and many local groups and fundraisers. They are members of Mary, Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church in Orion. They currently reside in Andover.

With the current situation we all face, there will be no public celebration. If you would like, you can send Ralph and Jean cards (no gifts please) to their home at P.O. Box 186, Andover, Il 61233.