Overton Anniversary

Please join Frank & Nancy Overton as they celebrate their 65th Wedding Anniversary with an Open House, Saturday, April 4th, from 2:00 - 5:00 pm at the First Baptist Church of Silvis (1101 10th Ave).

Your Love & Friendship are the only Gifts they desire.

Franklin E. Overton and Nancy L. Rasko were united in marriage April 2, 1955 at the Watertown Baptist Church in East Moline, IL.

Mr. Overton retired in 1996 from the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad. Mrs. Overton retired in 1997 from the Hy-Vee Bakery.

Both enjoy golfing, bowling, reading, & dining out with friends. They regularly attend & support their 9 grandchildren’s & 3 great-grandchildren's activities.

Hosting their anniversary celebration are their children Judy (Marty) Steffen, Bettendorf, IA; Jody (Larry) Murphy, Fort Collins, CO; Kevin (Susan) Overton, Firestone, CO; Peggy (David) Smith, Bettendorf, IA; and Amy (Nick) Totta, Kirksville, MO.