Morely Anniversary

Mr. & Mrs. Roy Morley will celebrate their 60th anniversary on April 16th 2020.

Janice McCorrell, Moline, and Roy Morley, Moline, were married April 16 1960 at First Christian Church of Moline.

They are the parents of two children: Tim (Chris) Morley and Julie Holman. They have two grandsons: Michael & Dillon, and two granddaughters: Taylor & Sidney.

Roy drove for Greyhound Lines out of Chicago for 30 years; retiring in 1999, and for Trailways for 7 years; retiring in 2007. Janice was a homemaker selling Avon for 48 years and worked at Roosevelt School lunchroom for 15 years.