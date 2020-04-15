Miller Anniversary

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Barb & Jim Miller celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on April 17, 2020. A Family Anniversary Celebration will be held at a later time.

Barb Johnson of Moline united in marriage with Jim Miller of Moline on April 17, 1955 at First Baptist Church, Moline. Their children are David Miller, Coal Valley, IL, Pam (Miller) Johnson, Reynolds, IL, and Peter Miller, Mansfield, MA. The couple also have nine grandchildren.

Jim retired as Division Manager of Publications from Deere & Co. in 1987. Barb retired as the Supervisor of Well Baby Clinic from Visiting Nurses Moline in 1992. The couple are members of First Baptist Church, Moline.