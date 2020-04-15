Miller Anniversary
View Comments

Miller Anniversary

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Miller Anniversary Pic

Barb & Jim Miller celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on April 17, 2020. A Family Anniversary Celebration will be held at a later time.

Barb Johnson of Moline united in marriage with Jim Miller of Moline on April 17, 1955 at First Baptist Church, Moline. Their children are David Miller, Coal Valley, IL, Pam (Miller) Johnson, Reynolds, IL, and Peter Miller, Mansfield, MA. The couple also have nine grandchildren.

Jim retired as Division Manager of Publications from Deere & Co. in 1987. Barb retired as the Supervisor of Well Baby Clinic from Visiting Nurses Moline in 1992. The couple are members of First Baptist Church, Moline.

View Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Larry and Marilyn Fritts
Anniversaries

Larry and Marilyn Fritts

Mr. and Mrs. Larry and Marilyn (Rawson) Fritts are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a reception with light lunch with snacks, c…

John and Jeri Simenec
Anniversaries

John and Jeri Simenec

John and Jeri Simenec of Easton, Mo., formerly of the Quad-Cities, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner. They were u…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News