Merle & Marcia Gerber

Merle and Marcia (Johnson) Gerber, Moline, IL, are celebrating their 50th Wedding Anniversary.

They were married on May 22, 1971 at the Calvary Evangelical Congregational Church, Hooppole, IL.

Merle retired from John Deere Harvester and Marcia formerly worked at John Deere Harvester and is a homemaker.

They are the parents of three sons: Robert, Moline, Daniel and Alexandra, Kansas City, MO and Bradley and Teresa, Moline. They have one granddaughter, Bailee Sue Gerber, Moline.

They will celebrate their special day with a family dinner at The Cellar in Geneseo.