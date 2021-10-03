 Skip to main content
Meegan 71st Anniversary
Happy 71st Anniversary Mom & Dad. September 30, 1950 .

We love you so much.

Children Tammy, Tommy, Terry (Mike) Grandchildren Christopher, Andrew, Amanda.

