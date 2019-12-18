McKenrick Anniversary

Clyde and Frances McKenrick will mark their 70th wedding anniversary later this month. They celebrated the occasion with family and long-time friends on December 8 at the Old Library in DeWitt, Iowa.

Clyde McKenrick and Frances George were married December 23, 1949, at the Low Moor Methodist Church by Rev. Robert V. Gildner. They resided in Low Moor, except during Clyde’s military service during the Korean War, until relocating to Naperville, Illinois for employment in 1981. Following their retirement, they relocated to the Illinois Quad Cities to be near family.

They are the parents of Beth (Drew – deceased) Morrison, Moline, Illinois, and Gary (Kathryn) McKenrick, Low Moor, Iowa. They have six grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

