McCool Anniversary

Arlan James and Sharon Ann E. (Safe) McCool are holding a celebration for their 60th Anniversary on November 3, 2019, 1:00 pm at Cordova Fire Station. All friends and family invited to attend. Cards are welcome, any gifts we ask guests to consider a donation to the Cordova Fire Department or Animal Shelter/Rescue of your choice.
Sharon Ann E. Safe married Arlan J. McCool on March 28, 1959. Their children are: Kenneth McCool, Cordova, IL; Katharine (McCool) Gaj, Bristol, IN; and Debbie Jo McCool- Oceanside, CA. The couple are also blessed with 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.