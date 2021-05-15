Mary & John Farrell

Mary and John Farrell celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on May 15, 2021. They were married on May 15, 2971 at St. Marceline Catholic Church in Schaumburg, IL. They met while both worked at Teletype Corporation in Skokie, IL. They are blessed with two children and their spouses: Cynthia Farrell & Chris Wilkins, Broomfield, CO; and Michael Farrell & Brooke (Jans) Farrell, Evergreen, CO. They are especially blessed with their grandson, Aidan Farrell.