 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mary & John Farrell
0 comments

Mary & John Farrell

  • 0

Mary and John Farrell celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on May 15, 2021. They were married on May 15, 2971 at St. Marceline Catholic Church in Schaumburg, IL. They met while both worked at Teletype Corporation in Skokie, IL. They are blessed with two children and their spouses: Cynthia Farrell & Chris Wilkins, Broomfield, CO; and Michael Farrell & Brooke (Jans) Farrell, Evergreen, CO. They are especially blessed with their grandson, Aidan Farrell.

Mary is retired from the Geneseo Public Library. She is a past president of the PTA at Southwest Elementary School, past Geneseo Junior Women's Club president, and past board member of the Geneseo High School Choral Boosters and Geneseo Public Library.

John is retired from Deere & Company. Past volunteer roles include: Ombudsman for Alternatives for the Older Adult, Geneseo Youth Soccer coach, Geneseo Little League coach, and past board member of the Geneseo Public Library board.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

David & Judith Temple
Anniversaries

David & Judith Temple

David and Judith Temple celebrate their 50th anniversary on May 8th, 2021. David Temple married Judith Wilson on May 8th, 1971 at First United…

+2
Carl & Margie Becker
Anniversaries

Carl & Margie Becker

Carl and Margie (Hubbs) Becker of Rock Island are celebrating their 60th Wedding Anniversary. They were married at St. Anne Church in East Mol…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News