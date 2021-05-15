Mary & John Farrell

Mary and John Farrell celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on May 15, 2021. They were married on May 15, 2971 at St. Marceline Catholic Church in Schaumburg, IL. They met while both worked at Teletype Corporation in Skokie, IL. They are blessed with two children and their spouses: Cynthia Farrell & Chris Wilkins, Broomfield, CO; and Michael Farrell & Brooke (Jans) Farrell, Evergreen, CO. They are especially blessed with their grandson, Aidan Farrell.
Mary is retired from the Geneseo Public Library. She is a past president of the PTA at Southwest Elementary School, past Geneseo Junior Women's Club president, and past board member of the Geneseo High School Choral Boosters and Geneseo Public Library.
John is retired from Deere & Company. Past volunteer roles include: Ombudsman for Alternatives for the Older Adult, Geneseo Youth Soccer coach, Geneseo Little League coach, and past board member of the Geneseo Public Library board.