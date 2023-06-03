Ed and Lois Schulmeister will be celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary on June 15. They were married June 15, 1958, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Moline. They have resided in Crystal Lake., IL since 1973, and are members of the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. Ed was employed by Safeco Insurance Company until his retirement. Lois retired after 26 years of service at Ziegler’s Ace Hardware corporate office. They’ve raised three children, Marcia Schulmeister (Melinda Flohr) of Lawrence, KS; Janis Rohrer (Gerry) of Chicago IL; and Steven Schulmeister (Christine) of Dublin, CA. They have one precious granddaughter, Kellie Rohrer. Over the years, they have enjoyed traveling, golf, gardening, and spending time with their grandchild and family and numerous friends. Please help us honor them with a Card Shower