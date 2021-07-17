Linda & James Robinson

Linda and James Robinson are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. The happy couple married at Hampton Methodist Church on July 8, 1961.

Linda (nee Williams) is the youngest daughter of nine children of Albert & Wanda, Ottumwa, IA. She generously volunteered often and worked part-time at Aldrin Elementary School, but spent much of her adult life supporting others (friends and family) by taking them to medical appointments, preparing meals, and being there as a trusted, caring friend and sister.

James is oldest son of Everett & Elsie, of Hampton. He retired from Montgomery Elevator company in 2003 after nearly 44 years, retiring as one of the longest serving employees. He served as the manager at Moline Accessories for many years and served regularly on their credit union's board of directors. His dedication to his employees was a hallmark of his tenure.

Both were very active in the Upper Rock Island County Recreation Association during the 70's and early 80's, where Jim coached and Linda supported dozens of aspiring, young baseball players. They have always been the best neighbor anyone could want, and maintained a house and yard that everyone would envy.