 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Linda & James Robinson
0 Comments

Linda & James Robinson

  • 0

Linda and James Robinson are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. The happy couple married at Hampton Methodist Church on July 8, 1961.

Linda (nee Williams) is the youngest daughter of nine children of Albert & Wanda, Ottumwa, IA. She generously volunteered often and worked part-time at Aldrin Elementary School, but spent much of her adult life supporting others (friends and family) by taking them to medical appointments, preparing meals, and being there as a trusted, caring friend and sister.

James is oldest son of Everett & Elsie, of Hampton. He retired from Montgomery Elevator company in 2003 after nearly 44 years, retiring as one of the longest serving employees. He served as the manager at Moline Accessories for many years and served regularly on their credit union's board of directors. His dedication to his employees was a hallmark of his tenure.

Both were very active in the Upper Rock Island County Recreation Association during the 70's and early 80's, where Jim coached and Linda supported dozens of aspiring, young baseball players. They have always been the best neighbor anyone could want, and maintained a house and yard that everyone would envy.

They have a son, Brian (Diana) of Chantilly, VA, two grandsons, Zach (Amanda) of Manassas, VA and Luke (Bianca) of Lone Tree, CO, and one great grandson, Zeke (Manassas). Linda and Jim lived in many places, always making their new house into a loving home. The couple started out in Hampton, moved to Silvis, back to Hampton, Port Byron, McKinney (TX), Moline, East Moline, and have lived in Silvis since 2014.

They celebrated their diamond anniversary with a special event at Stoney Creek with 100 of their closest family and friends, but they have hundreds, if not thousands of others who's lives they have touched over the last 60 years.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
John & Shan Corelis
Anniversaries

John & Shan Corelis

John and Shan Corelis are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. The happy couple married at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church in East Mol…

Leonard & Jean Blick
Anniversaries

Leonard & Jean Blick

Leonard and Jean (Lyle) Blick, Sherrard, Illinois recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. The couple were married June 10, 1951 at…

Larry & Connie Ellison
Anniversaries

Larry & Connie Ellison

The children of Larry and Connie (Young) Ellison happily announce their parents' 50th wedding anniversary! Larry and Connie live in East Molin…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News