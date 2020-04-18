Leroy and Beatrice DeBrabander

Beatrice M. Maenhout united in marriage with Leroy J. DeBrabander on April 23, 1955, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Moline. They have a daughter, Karen (Ken) Tollenaer in Rock Island. The couple also have four grandchildren, Jeremy Schrader (Ashley Werthmann) in Rock Island, Zachary (Milagros) Schrader in Mesa, Ariz., Jacob (Elysia) Schrader in Moline, Hannah (Tyler) Allison in Rock Island; and five great-grandchildren with one on the way.