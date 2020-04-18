Leroy and Beatrice DeBrabander
View Comments
Anniversary

Leroy and Beatrice DeBrabander

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
DeBrabander Anniversary Pic

Leroy J. and Beatrice M. DeBrabander are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary.

Beatrice M. Maenhout united in marriage with Leroy J. DeBrabander on April 23, 1955, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Moline. They have a daughter, Karen (Ken) Tollenaer in Rock Island. The couple also have four grandchildren, Jeremy Schrader (Ashley Werthmann) in Rock Island, Zachary (Milagros) Schrader in Mesa, Ariz., Jacob (Elysia) Schrader in Moline, Hannah (Tyler) Allison in Rock Island; and five great-grandchildren with one on the way.

Leroy retired in 1985 from John Deere Plow-Planter Works in Moline. The couple are members of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Rock Island.

View Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Larry and Marilyn Fritts
Anniversaries

Larry and Marilyn Fritts

Mr. and Mrs. Larry and Marilyn (Rawson) Fritts are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a reception with light lunch with snacks, c…

John and Jeri Simenec
Anniversaries

John and Jeri Simenec

John and Jeri Simenec of Easton, Mo., formerly of the Quad-Cities, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner. They were u…

Barb and Jim Miller
Anniversaries

Barb and Jim Miller

  • Updated

Barb and Jim Miller celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on April 17, 2020. A family anniversary celebration will be held at a later time.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News