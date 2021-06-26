 Skip to main content
Leonard & Jean Blick
Leonard & Jean Blick

Leonard and Jean (Lyle) Blick, Sherrard, Illinois recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. The couple were married June 10, 1951 at Center Presbyterian Church in Seaton, Illinois. In addition, Jean turned 88 on May 12 and Leonard will be 90 on July 24. Both retired from banking careers. In honor of these milestones, a drive by celebration hosted by their family will be held on Sunday, July 4 from 1-3 at the corner of Third Avenue and Sixth Street in Sherrard. All are invited to drive by and wish them well. They are the parents of Vickie (Clint) Gingerich, Lori (Steve) Christensen, and Brad (Debra Shallman) Blick. Their grandchildren are Trace (Emma) Gingerich, Grant Gingerich, Dallon (Stephanie) Christensen, Zack (Geeta) Christensen, Britt (Mike) Kosinski, Jordan (Meg) Christensen, Aaron and Ethan Blick and great-grandchildren Thomas, Garrett, Rhett, Shaan, Reagan, Collins, Hayes, Taylor and one expected in August.

