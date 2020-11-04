 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Len & Deb Franks
View Comments

Len & Deb Franks

{{featured_button_text}}
Len & Deb Franks pic

Len and Deb Franks of 202 Tamaroa Trail, Annawan, will observe their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, November 14. The former Deb Vyneman of Annawan and Len Franks were married November 14,1970 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Annawan.

The couple are retired. Mr. Franks was formerly employed at Case IH in East Moline followed by employment at the Rock Island Arsenal. Mrs. Franks is a retired beautician. She is well-known for her limited edition Zoetze (sweetheart) santas.

Their family includes Tony Franks of Milan and Matthew and Dallas Franks and Tracy and Joel Hansen of Geneseo and Logan, Brent and Vance Hansen.

The couple are members of Sacred Heart Church in Annawan.

View Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Scott and Jo VanBlaricome
Anniversaries

Scott and Jo VanBlaricome

Scott and Jo VanBlaricome of Moline will celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary on October 18th 2020. They were married in 1990 in Las Vegas…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News