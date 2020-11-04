Len & Deb Franks

Len and Deb Franks of 202 Tamaroa Trail, Annawan, will observe their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, November 14. The former Deb Vyneman of Annawan and Len Franks were married November 14,1970 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Annawan.

The couple are retired. Mr. Franks was formerly employed at Case IH in East Moline followed by employment at the Rock Island Arsenal. Mrs. Franks is a retired beautician. She is well-known for her limited edition Zoetze (sweetheart) santas.

Their family includes Tony Franks of Milan and Matthew and Dallas Franks and Tracy and Joel Hansen of Geneseo and Logan, Brent and Vance Hansen.

The couple are members of Sacred Heart Church in Annawan.