Lee & Kathi Fluck

On May 1, 2021, Lee and Kathi Fluck of Geneseo celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner at The Cellar Restaurant, Geneseo. In attendance were Adam Fluck of Chicago; Justin Fluck of Chicago; Kyle andTara Fluck of Lisle, IL and grandson Levi Fluck of Lisle, IL The former Kathleen Mayerle married Leland Fluck on May 1, 1971 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Des Plaines at a candlelight service.