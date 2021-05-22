 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lee & Kathi Fluck
0 comments

Lee & Kathi Fluck

  • 0

On May 1, 2021, Lee and Kathi Fluck of Geneseo celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner at The Cellar Restaurant, Geneseo. In attendance were Adam Fluck of Chicago; Justin Fluck of Chicago; Kyle andTara Fluck of Lisle, IL and grandson Levi Fluck of Lisle, IL The former Kathleen Mayerle married Leland Fluck on May 1, 1971 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Des Plaines at a candlelight service.

The couple met while attending Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, Illinois.

Kathi graduated from Western Illinois University in Macomb and retired from Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center, Davenport. Lee graduated from Northern Illinois University, DeKalb and retired from John Deere after 33 years of service.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Mary & John Farrell
Anniversaries

Mary & John Farrell

Mary and John Farrell celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on May 15, 2021. They were married on May 15, 2971 at St. Marceline Catholic C…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News