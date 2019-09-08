Lawrence L.E. and Diane (Roberson) Smith of Rock Island are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on September 27, 2019. The couple is planning a trip to celebrate the occasion.
Diane Roberson of Rock Island united in marriage with Lawrence L.E. Smith of Milan on September 27, 1969 at Edgewood Baptist Church in Rock Island. The couple have two children: Son Kevin Smith (deceased) and daughter Laurie (Smith) Houtz, Coldwater, Mississippi, 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Lawrence retired from Eagle Warehouse in Milan in October of 1999. Diane worked in the medical Profession. They are members of Edgewood Baptist Church Rock Island, IL.