Larry and Sonja Melton will be celebrating their 50th anniversary! They were married at Homewood Evangelical Free Church in Moline on September 16, 1973 exactly a year to the date after they met. They have one daughter, Sarah (Eddie)Thomas of Milan, and two grandchildren, Adalynn and Wesley Thomas. Larry retired from Roadway Express, and Sonja is employed at Ascentra Credit Union in Bettendorf. They enjoy antiquing, fishing, home projects, watching Chicago Cubs games, attending their grandchildren’s activities, and the occasional boat ride. They reside in Moline with their happily spoiled cocker spaniel pups, Tilly and Buddy