Larry & Rita Daffara
50th Anniversary

Larry and Rita Daffara will be celebrating their 50th wedding Anniversary on August 14, 2021.

Larry Daffara and Rita (Fobert) Daffara were married at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Rock Island on August 14, 1971.

They will be celebrating their Anniversary with a renewal of their wedding vows on August 14, 2021 at the 4:00 P.M. Mass at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in East Moline, Illinois.

They will also have an open house at the Event Center at the Bend in East Moline from 1 to 5 on Sunday August 15, 2021.

They also have plans to do an Italy trip in the fall.

Their children are Shawn (Rachel) Daffara, Chandler, Arizona; Todd Daffara, Milan and Karen (Alan) Shannon, Moline.

Their grandchildren are Tristan (Brianna) Daffara; Taran (Hailey) Daffara; Blayklee, Tameron and Dylan Daffara; Erin and Nie Shannon.

Their great grandchildren are Matthew Gabriel and Michael Daffara.

Mr. Daffara retired from Case I.H. and Blackhawk College, Moline.

Mrs. Daffara retired as a Registered Nurse from Genesis Integrative Wellness Center, Moline.

They are members of St. Anne’s Catholic Church, East Moline.

