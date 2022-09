Larry and Judy (Brown) McMeekan of Sherrard, IL are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married on September 15, 1962 at Beulah Presbyterian Church. They are the parents of Kathy (Chris) Slattery, Gary (Robin McGee) McMeekan, Larry Jr (Peggy) McMeekan and Kandy (Scott) DeKeyser. They have 8 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. They will celebrate with a family dinner.