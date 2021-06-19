Larry & Connie Ellison

The children of Larry and Connie (Young) Ellison happily announce their parents' 50th wedding anniversary! Larry and Connie live in East Moline. They were married on June 19, 1971 at Grace United Methodist Church in Geneseo, IL. Their daughters are Christine (Josh) Freeman and Sara (Dylan) Reynolds. They have six grandsons: Henry, Emmett, Cal, Will, Cooper, and Elliott. Congratulations to our Mom and Dad/ Grammy and Grandpa. We love you!
