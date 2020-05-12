Ken and Mary Ann Specht Anniversary

Ken and Mary Ann Specht are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on May 21, 2020. A family celebration will be held at a later date.

Mary Ann Mckibbon, of Atkinson, Ill., united in marriage with Ken Specht, of Geneseo, Ill., on May 21, 1960, at St. Malachy's Catholic Church, Geneseo. Their children are Scott (Cheryl) Specht of Port Byron and Stacey (Gordon) Wheeler of Charlotte, N.C. They have six grandchildren, Shannon (Zach) Saltus, Jason (Shana) Specht, Wesley (Leandra) Keyes, Michelle (Garrett) Gripp, Grant Keyes and Marshall Keyes. They also have five great-grandchildren with one on the way.