Judy and Bill Carmichael
Judy and Bill Carmichael

Carmichael pic

Judy and Bill Carmichael are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary with a private dinner party.

Judy Kincaid united in marriage with Bill Carmichael on December 18, 1954, at the Methodist Church, Carbon Cliff. Both graduated from United Township High School — Bill in 1952 and Judy in 1954.

Bill retired after 25½ years as an assembler for American Air Filters and 11 years for Illini Hospital in January 1997. Judy retired after almost 35 years as an Employee Development Specialist at the Rock Island Arsenal in February 1991. The couple are members of Riverside Methodist Church, Moline.

