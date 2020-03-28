John and Jeri Simenec of Easton, Mo., formerly of the Quad-Cities, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner. They were united in marriage on March 7, 1960, in Moline. Their children are John Simenec Jr., Coal Valley, and Jodi (Chris) Miljavac, Easton, Mo. They have four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. John retired from the Rock Island Fire Department, and Jeri retired from Deere and Co. in Moline.