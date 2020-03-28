John and Jeri Simenec
View Comments

John and Jeri Simenec

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

John and Jeri Simenec of Easton, Mo., formerly of the Quad-Cities, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner. They were united in marriage on March 7, 1960, in Moline. Their children are John Simenec Jr., Coal Valley, and Jodi (Chris) Miljavac, Easton, Mo. They have four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. John retired from the Rock Island Fire Department, and Jeri retired from Deere and Co. in Moline.

View Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News