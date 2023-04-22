John and Annie (Hilligoss) Fuelling 50th Wedding Anniversary

John and Annie (Hilligoss) Fuelling of Moline, Illinois will celebrate their

50th Wedding Anniversary on May 3, 2023. John, of Orion, Illinois and

Annie of Aledo, Illinois were married on May 3, 1973 at the First Baptist

Church in Aledo, Illinois with the Reverend Claude Moreland officiating.

Annie retired in 2007 after a 30-year career between Beling Engineering

Consultants of Moline, Illinois and the University of Iowa in Iowa City.

John retired in 2008 after a 42-year career with MidAmerican Energy Company.

John and Annie are Associate members of The Peace River Baptist

Church in Punta Gorda, 1Florida and have attended Edgewater Baptist

Church in Rock Island, Illinois.

Friends and Family are invited to attend an open house on Saturday,

May 6, 2023, at the Moline Viking Club located at 1450 41st Street,

Moline, Illinois from 2:30-5:30 PM.