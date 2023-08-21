The family of Joe and Roberta Melton would like to announce their 70th wedding anniversary! They were married on August 23, 1953 in Hernando, Mississippi. Children of the couple are Larry (Sonja) Melton of Moline, Bryant Melton of Little York, and the late Richard Melton. They have four grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren. Joe retired from John Deere Harvester in 1993 but continues to keep busy outdoors hunting and fishing. Roberta hasn’t retired from life as a homemaker yet as she continues to take care of Joe (after she completes her daily crossword puzzle). Through the years they have enjoyed camping, spending time with family, and watching Cleveland Guardians and Cavaliers games. The couple resides in East Moline.