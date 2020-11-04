 Skip to main content
Jim & Rosalie VanSpeybroeck
Jim & Rosalie VanSpeybroeck

Jim and Rosalie Van Speybroeck will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary. Rosalie Seiter, Rock Island, and Jim Van Speybroeck, East Moline, were married November 12, 1960 at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Rock Island.Their children are Chris (Martine), John (Nora), and Mike (Jenn). Their grandchildren are Gabrielle, Christian, Lauren, Clare, Elizabeth, Margaret, and Mary.Dr. Van Speybroeck continues to teach on a part-time basis after a thirty-year career as a professor of Decision Sciences at St. Ambrose University. Mrs. Van Speybroeck was employed as a pianist at Von Maur and taught private lessons.They are members of St. Anne Catholic Church in East Moline.

