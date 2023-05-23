Jim and Sharon Bridgford will be celebrating 50 years of Marriage

They were married on May 29 th 1973 in Galesburg,Illinois

Sharon worked at the Beachview Cafe in Keithsburg, Cobblers Inn in Aledo .

They both owned and operated the Snack Shack at the Mercer County Fairgrounds for a few years .Sharon later became an Elderly care provider for some time.

Jim was a Star Basketball player in High School. While working fulltime, he had many gardens and had a genuine green thumb. He retired from Farmland Foods after 37 years of service.

If you would like to send a Congratulations card to wish them a Happy 50th please send to :

408 SW 4th street Aledo, Illinois 61231