Jim and Nancy Hamerlinck are celebrating their 50th anniversary.
Nancy brown and Jim Hamerlinck were united in marriage Aug. 30, 1969, at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Colona. Jim was a farmer and later drove truck for McKnight Ag and Dan Ash Trucking. Nancy worked at TLC Preschool, Ducky's Formal Wear and Von Maur. Jim and Nancy are members of Mary Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, Orion.
The family spent a week at a lake house in the Lake of the Ozarks in July to celebrate. Their children are Michael (Tara) Hamerlinck, Metamora, Paula (Brian) Hamerlinck-Bagby, Coal Valley Holly (Philip) Nietfeldt, Wilton Iowa, Troy Hamerlinck, Orion, and Brent (Kayla) Hamerlinck, Silvis; and 12 grandchildren.
The family would like friends to join them in congratulating the couple by sending cards of congratulations to 20267 Glenwood Road, Coal Valley, IL 61240.