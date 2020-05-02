Jim and Mardelle Falline
Jim and Mardelle Falline

  Updated
Falline Anniversary Pic

Jim and Mardelle Falline celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on April 22, 2020.

Mardelle Docherty, of Boden, Ill., united in marriage with Jim Falline, of Sherrard, Ill., on April 22, 1950, at Central Presbyterian Church, Rock Island. Their children are Marsha Falline Littleton, Colo., and Brian Falline Shorewood, Minn. The couple also have three grandchildren.

Jim retired as a Process Engineer from the International Harvester Farmall Plant in 1985. Mardelle also retired in 1985 as a clerk from Von Maur. The couple are members of Trinity Lutheran Church.

