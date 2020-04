× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Jim and Mardelle Falline will be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary

The couple resides in Moline.

Brian Falline and Mardelle Doherty were united in marriage on April 22, 1950 at Central Presbyterian Church, Rock Island.

Jim worked as a process Engineer from International Harvester Farmall Plant in 1985. Mardelle was employed with Von Maur as a clerk also retiring in 1985.