Jim and Ellen Hughes

Mr. and Mrs. Jim Hughes will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner.

Ellen Marvin, East Moline, and Jim Hughes, Silvis, were married June 19, 1970 at the Rock Island County Courthouse.

Their sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren are: Steve and Jennifer and their sons Kevin and Brian; Andrew and Dr. Lauren and their daughters Regina and Frances.

Jim retired in 2011 from the City of East Moline as Director of Finance and is owner of Hughes Accounting and Tax Service. Ellen retired in 2013 after 40 years of nursing, the last 27 of which were at Genesis Medical Center, Illini Campus.

A family cruise to the Caribbean will be taken at a later date to complete their celebration.

They are members of St. Anne Catholic Church, East Moline.