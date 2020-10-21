Jerry and Betty Kessel celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on October 22.
Betty Kelsall, Geneseo, married Jerry Kessel, Fairfield, Iowa, on October 22, 1950, at the Wesley Methodist Church, Moline, IL.
They have four daughters and spouses: Janet and Brad Pierce, Davenport IA; Karen and Roy DePauw, Geneseo, IL; Barbara Kessel Shane, Chillicothe, IL; and Paula Kessel, Galesburg, IL. They have six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
