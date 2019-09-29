Jerold & Vivian Downing celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on September 26, 2019.
Vivian Hanson of Faribault, MN was united in marriage with Jerold Downing of Kenyon, MN on September 26, 1959 at the Assembly of God Church in Faribault, MN. The couple have six children: Donavan- Sierra Vista, AZ; Terry (Bambi)- Lincoln, IL; Rick (Ametta)- Canton, IL; Kevin-Tuscon, AZ; Connie (Bradley)- Leggett-Covington, LA; and Douglas (Sylvia)-Elwood, IL. They have ten grandchildren: Tarah, Amanda, Derek, Taylor, Payton, Alyssa, Braelyn, Alex, Colton, and Anastacia. And four great-grandchildren: Damien, Riley, Liliana, and John.
Jerold worked as a machine operator at John Deere fir 40 years, retiring in 2004. Vivian worked as an Assistant Cashier at Bank Orion for 28 years retiring in 2003. The couple are members of First United Methodist Church in Geneseo, IL.