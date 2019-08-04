Jan and Diane (Eldred) Christensen, of Rapids City, celebrated their 50th anniversary with a family trip to Michigan. They were married Aug. 2, 1969, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Rock Island.
Jan retired from Fol-da-tank Company in 2014. He is also Vietnam Veteran. They are members of First Lutheran Church, Moline.
They have two children, Chad (Stephanie) of Coal Valley and Beth Carlin ( Dave) of Naperville. Their grandchildren are Vanessa and Andrew Christensen and Makenna, Ellisyn, Wesley and Greyson Carlin.